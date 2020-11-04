Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it.

But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far, none contain any such allegations.

Four of them are about the vote-counting process.

The other one wants to see votes that came late in the mail in Pennsylvania invalidated.

Every election, millions of Americans vote by mail.

Nonpartisan experts and multiple studies have uncovered absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In fact, Trump himself, and many of his top staff and family members, have voted by mail--or tried to--in recent years.