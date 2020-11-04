Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it.

But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far, none contain any such allegations.

Four of them are about the vote-counting process.

The other one wants to see votes that came late in the mail in Pennsylvania invalidated.

Every election, millions of Americans vote by mail.

Nonpartisan experts and multiple studies have uncovered absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In fact, Trump himself, and many of his top staff and family members, have voted by mail--or tried to--in recent years.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges [Video]

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges

Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed [Video]

The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed

It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency. But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published