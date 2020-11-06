Without Evidence, Pres. Trump Claims Voter Fraud as Biden Nears Electoral College Majority
The latest on the election vote count from CBS news reporter Natalie Brand.
(11-5-20)
'The Truth Will Be Revealed': Local Trump Supporters Hold Onto Hope For Electoral College WinThough the president has not provided evidence for his claims of widespread voter fraud, those who support him and talked to CBS Los Angeles said they have seen videos and have heard stories from..
Twitter Yet To Label Trump TweetsDonald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday.
He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud.
Many are curious..
