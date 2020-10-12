Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher

Global  
 

Olivia Colman has heaped praise on her 'The Crown' co-star Gillian Anderson's performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.


New trailer: Why 'The Crown' Season 4 includes Princess Diana's bulimia and Margaret Thatcher's private life

 Gillian Anderson and young actress Emma Corrin talk the pressures of playing historical figures Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana on "The Crown."
We sat down (virtually, of course) with the one and only Gillian Anderson to chat about her role as Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming Season 4 of The Crown. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 Stars of "The Crown," Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, discuss handing the roles of the Queen and Prince Philip over to Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce for..
The Crown season 4 trailer sees The Queen in icy face-off with Margaret Thatcher Netflix royal drama The Crown returns on November 15, with Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II dealing...
Princes, corgis and Margaret Thatcher - Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies discuss their final season...
Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher Goes Toe-to-Toe With Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer (Video) Netflix dropped the trailer for the fourth season of “The Crown” Thursday, switching fans’...
Gillian Anderson set “very clear boundaries” whilst working with her partner, Peter Morgan, on the set of ‘The Crown’, to save their own "sanity".

Gillian Anderson joins season 4 of "The Crown" on Netflix as Margaret Thatcher, the U.K.'s first female Prime Minister. ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with the actress, who shared why it was a..

