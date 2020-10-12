Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding



Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:00 Published now