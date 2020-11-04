Global  
 

Biden pulls ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes.

This report produced by Jonah Green.


Counting continues in Georgia, where Biden holds a narrow edge over Trump.

 Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump in the key state of Georgia, as a tight count continued.
NYTimes.com
Analysis: Biden helped in battleground states by changing demographics [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:52Published
Analysis: How many more EC votes does Biden need? [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:13Published
Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, though Trump not ready to concede [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:25Published

Nevada AG: Trump voting fraud complaint is "garbage"

 "It just goes to show the last-ditch efforts these guys are going to go to to try and derail this election to their benefit," Attorney General Aaron Ford said on..
CBS News
Nevada Trump supporters pray for election victory [Video]

Supporters of Donald Trump prayed at the Clark County election department in Nevada on Thursday (November 5).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:22Published

Senator Klobuchar discusses status of presidential race, President Trump's voter fraud claims

 Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar weighs in on the state of the presidential race, discussing the president's legal challenges. She also reacts to results from..
CBS News

Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Georgia

 Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
CBS News

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update

 Joe Biden pulled ahead with a slim lead in Georgia as of early Friday morning.
CBS News

Georgia in virtual tie with Biden inching slightly past Trump overnight

 Former Vice President Joe Biden just barely squeaked past President Trump overnight in Georgia, but the race remains in a virtual tie there with votes still left..
CBS News

Ballot counters in Pittsburgh are sworn in

 Ballot counters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania were sworn in Friday morning, before they began tallying the vote. (Nov. 6)
 
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania Voting [Video]

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims

 President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
CBS News

Why Is California a Blue State?

 Friday: For over 25 years the state has been a Democratic stronghold. But it wasn’t always that way.
NYTimes.com
Biden takes the lead in Georgia [Video]

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump's once-sizeable lead in the state of Georgia, though the state remains too close to call. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:14Published
Indian sand artist depicts White House race [Video]

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art depicting the White House race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published

Trump’s lead shrinks in Pennsylvania, with new results expected soon.

 If Joseph R. Biden Jr. manages to win the state, he will capture the White House outright.
NYTimes.com
'I easily win!': Trump repeats baseless claim of vote fraud in White House rant [Video]

In an extraordinary outburst, the US president again claimed the election was being 'stolen' from him and cast doubt on the integrity of the democratic process, but offered no evidence.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published

Can Biden restore America’s global reputation?

 TikTok’s 90 days in the cooking pot The final results of the US election are still unknown, but when the dust settles, they are likely to confirm that the..
WorldNews
Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election [Video]

Donald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election. This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes. There are also hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that have not been processed. He also aired his grievances against "phony polls" and "suppression polls". He went on to highlight manipulation by "big media" to hurt Republicans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Biden Erodes Trump Leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania as Election Results Trickle In

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has moved closer to claiming victory in the US presidential election...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These are the remaining key states...
WorldNews - Published


How the counts are shaping up in other battleground states [Video]

Everything is changing by the minute. Pennsylvania has taken an approximate 5,000 point lead for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:34Published
Trump Campaign Lawsuits Dismissed [Video]

President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in both Pennsylvania and Georgia regarding vote counts in both states, but judges dismissed both lawsuits. KDKA's Lisa Washington has details on what this..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:03Published
President Trump Holds Slim Lead Over Biden In Pennsylvania As Ballots Continue To Be Counted [Video]

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:32Published