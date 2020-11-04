Biden pulls ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump's once-sizeable lead in the state of Georgia, though the state remains too close to call. http://abcactionnews.com/election
In an extraordinary outburst, the US president again claimed the election was being 'stolen' from him and cast doubt on the integrity of the democratic process, but offered no evidence.View on euronews
Donald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election. This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes. There are also hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that have not been processed. He also aired his grievances against "phony polls" and "suppression polls". He went on to highlight manipulation by "big media" to hurt Republicans.