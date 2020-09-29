8 Year Old Gives Detailed Walk Around of His Mini Truck

Occurred on October 25, 2020 / Willard, Missouri, USA Info from Licensor: "8 year old Rooster Davis loves trucks and he shows it with his pride in the WeePete.

We built it to replicate our 1994 379 Peterbilt, after we did a pull behind wagon a couple of years ago that we took to truck shows.

The wagon was a huge hit and my legs were dead after billing the kids around, so it was time to build something with a motor and that's when the idea of the WeePete was born.

It took me over the course of 8 months to build it, but it was totally worth it.

Rooster is a very polite and loving kid.

He like to dress nice and will help anyone.

His passion for trucks is out of this world."