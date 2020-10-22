Salvation Army community coat drive starts Saturday

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

If you'd like to if you'd like to do some good this weekend ?

"* a one day coat collection is being held by the salvation army.

It's to provide protection against the winter elements as colder weather creeps up on us.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe is live in rochester with how you can get involved.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* the salvation army is looking for truly warm winter wear..

Not quite like what i have on at the moment..

We're talking insulated coats..

Gloves and hats.

Although honestly no donation goes unappreciated.

The community coat drive is taking place tomorrow from eight in the morning until 5 p?

"*m at hyvee on west circle drive.

Volunteers and team members will spend the day collecting coats from the community and will take them back to the salvation army to distribute.

Rebecca snapp tells me from previous coat drives this fall there have already been 527 coats given out..

But the need is still great.

The people that need coats it might be that they need more than one and it's certainly that there are going to be additional people coming to this community that need coats all winter.

It's really good to keep that in mind and that that one?

"* thousand person figure, that thousand coat kind of mark is really typically where we see the need and this is a covid year so we'll probably see even more than that, even more people needing coats.

If you've got some items to donate ?

"* please make sure they're clean and washed..

And then put into a bag for easy transfer as well as covid?

"*19 safety precautions.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thanks jessica.

The salvation army says all sizes of coats are welcome..

Especially specialty sizes like double x?*- l... heavy insulated gloves are also in high demand