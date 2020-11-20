Columbus Turkey Giveaway - 11/20/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

You must have an I.D.

The giveaway will happen on Saturday, November 21st starting at 9 AM at the Columbus Soccer Complex.

The Columbus annual senior citizen Thanksgiving luncheon has been cancelled this year, but Mayor Robert Smith and Rhonda Sanders tell us about a turkey giveaway that will take its place.

mayor robert smith: we're here today to discuss the drive-through or ticket drive, that take place on a saturday, november the 21st, from nine o'clock until, at the columbus soccer complex.

Also, we're here to let the senior citizens be aware that normally i have a mayor's senior citizen annual thanksgiving luncheon, and this would have been our 14th year, but due to covid-19, we had to cancel it this year, due to the six foot distances.

And they are close distance in the trotter where they have to sit at.

So, it will be canceled this year.

So, no better time than now to notify the senior citizens that the senior citizen mayor annual thanksgiving luncheon has been canceled.

Mayor robert smith: so, what we're doing from the city of columbus standpoint, the columbus benefit committee, mrs. anna berry organization, the lowndes county sheriff's department, the columbus police department, the city of columbus, we are partnering with each other, a great partnership to where we'll be giving away turkeys on saturday morning, november the 21st from nine on until, at the columbus soccer complex.

And we encourage anyone that interested in receiving a free turkey, you need to be there in line probably about eight o'clock.

Rhonda sanders: we usually have a big traditional dinner where we serve over 1800 people throughout the city in lowndes county .

And last year, we just fed anybody that needed a meal.

Well, with the pandemic going on, we all put our heads together and we decided to go out and collect turkeys.

We are still in need of a few more turkeys.

We wanted to serve over 500 turkeys to the community.

We'll meet down at nine o'clock.

You can still drop your turkeys off at the trotter convention center, the lowndes county sheriff's department, at the salvation army, and the park and recreation.

It's not too late.

So, come out, drop a turkey off, and let's give back to our community.

Rhonda sanders: i do want to remind people that we do have our pantries located throughout the city and lowndes county, if you fall a little short.

I have been trying to put different items for thanksgiving, kind of in the pantries for this time of the year.

