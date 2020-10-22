GA Senate runoff

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

It also looks like Georgians will now have two Senate runoffs.

Control of the u-s senate will likely come down to georgia as both senate seats could be going to a runoff election in january.

News 12's brian armstrong finds out what extra work will be involved for the poll workers, and the political parties.

I think the conventional wisdom is that the republicans will win both david perdue vs jon ossoff joins jelly leffler vs raphael war- nock on the run off ballet on january 5th after no one received 50 percent of the vote.

Both parties are going all out to win the demcrat and republican political consultants will help because i have nothing else to do there's no other contest going on anywhere in the country and these outside are going to spend so much money as well as the parties because control of the us senate is on the line.

He says he expects millions of dollars to be spent on advertising and he expects most of it will be negative advertising.

These elections are high stakes because most of that money be spent on negative advertising because most of the advertising leading up to the general election was negative advertising we're going to see a barrage attacks.

As for the poll workers they expect this runoff will add a lot of extra work for them particularly with the recount for the presidential election.

It makes the time crunch a little bit more difficult we have to re-open by the registration and get lots of people registered to vote there's getting machines tested there's a lot of work that we do behind the scenes.

Despite the high amount of work ahead for poll workers ... both mongumrey and ellinger don't expect nearly the turnout that happened in the presidential election.

I don't think we'll have nearly the turnout we had this election of course but a higher turnout perhaps then most runoffs it will be much lower much lower no matter what the parties do.

You either love trump or you hate him there's no in between with him and that caused the trumper's to show up in massive numbers and the anti- trump folks to show up in massive numbers.

