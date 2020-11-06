Breakdown of latest Nevada election results | 4 p.m. Nov. 6
The State of Nevada has released new election results on its website as of 4 p.m.
On Nov.
6.
New presidential election results released Friday afternoonThe State of Nevada has released new vote totals. The new results were released around 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Biden's lead has increased in Nevada.
Steven Horsford has been declared the winnerThe State of Nevada has released new vote totals. Steven Horsford has been declared the winner.
Election Latest: Pat Kessler’s AnalysisPat Kessler breaks down the latest news from swing states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia (1:47) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Nov. 6, 2020