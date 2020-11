Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:28s - Published 2 days ago

What could the Trump campaign's lawsuit mean for the election?

WHEN THE RACE BETWEEN GEORGE W.BUSH AND AL GORE WASSO CLOSE IN FLORIDA, THATCAMPAIGN OFFICIALS WENTTO COURT TO ASK FOR RECOUNTS.THE PROCESS TOOK A LITTLEMORE THAN A MONTH TO COME TO AFINAL DECISION.

BUTEXPERTS SAY WHAT'S HAPPENING NOWIS DIFFERENT."I DON'T SEE THAT IT'S GOING TOBE A REPEATOF 2000 IN THREE OR FOURDIFFERENT STATES BECAUSE THEMARGINS ARENOWHERE AS CLOSE AS THEY WERE IN2000."IN 2000, JUST 537 VOTESSEPARATED GEORGE W.

BUSHAND AL GORE, SUCH A THIN MARGIN,THAT IT WAS BELIEVEDTHAT A RECOUNT COULD HAVEDECIDED THE ELECTION.

THISTIME AROUND THAT'S NOT THE CASE.AS PRESIDENT TRUMPREMAINS BEHIND IN KEYBATTLEGROUND STATES LIKEPENNSYLVANIA, GEORGIA, NEVADAAND ARIZONA AS OF FRIDAYAFTERNOON, POLITICAL SCIENCETEACHER JEREMY ADAMSSAYS THAT MIGHT BE TOO MANYSTATES TO CHALLENGE."IT'S NOT JUST GOING TO COMEDOWN TOPENNSYLVANIA.

IF IT DID, I THINKIT'S MORE LIKELY WE'D SEE THISEXTREME FOCUS ONONE LAWSUIT THAT WOULD BOTTLEITS WAY UP THROUGH THE FEDERALSYSTEM."PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETING TODAY"WHERE ARE THE MISSING MILITARYBALLOTS IN GEORGIA?

WHATHAPPENED TO THEM?" AND "JOEBIDEN SHOULD NOT WRONGFULLYCLAIM THE OFFICE OF THEPRESIDENT.

I COULD MAKE THATCLAIM ALSO.

LEGALPROCEEDINGS ARE JUST NOWBEGINNING!" AND HOUSE MINORITYLEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY SAYING"FAR FROM OVER.

REPUBLICANSWILL NOT BACK DOWN FROM THISBATTLE."THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILED ALAWSUIT IN NEVADA ONTHURSDAY, ALLEGING THATINELIGIBLE VOTES WERE CAST INTHELAS VEGAS AREA.

SUITS WERE ALSOFILED IN MICHIGAN AND GEORGIA,BUT A JUDGE DISMISSED THEM.ANOTHER POINT OF FOCUS FORTHE PRESIDENT IS PENNSYLVANIA."WHAT I THINK TRUMP IS GOING TOARGUE ISTHAT FOR EXAMPLE, PENNSYLVANIASHOULDN'T BE ALLOWING VOTES TOBE COUNTED THAT CAME IN AFTERELECTION DAY EVEN THOUGHPENNSYLVANIA LAW SAYS THAT YOUCAN DO IT FOR THREE DAYS."THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILED AMOTION IN THE U-S SUPREME COURTTO CHANGE THAT LAW, BUT IT WASREJECTED.

AS OF 2PM FRIDAY BIDENHAD A SMALL, BUT GROWING LEAD INPENNSYLVANIA.

AND MOST OF THEBALLOTS BEING COUNTED WERE FROMDEMOCRATIC-LEANING COUNTIES."I DON'T THINK THAT'S GOING TOMAKE ADIFFERENCE IN PENNSYLVANIA.

BUTIF THERE IS A CONSTITUTIONALQUESTION, AUSTIN, THAT'S WHEREI'D GUESS THEY'D ANCHOR IT IN."NO DOUBT MANY EYES ARE ONPENNSYLVANIA TONIGHT BECAUSEIF THAT STATE GETS CALLED FORBIDEN, THAT WOULD MAKE HIMTHE PRESIDENT-ELECT.

