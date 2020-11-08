Tropical Storm Eta pummels south Florida with powerful winds and crashing waves
Tropical Storm Eta pummeled South Florida today (November 8th) with high winds, rain and crashing surf.
Tracking Tropical Storm EtaCBS4 Chief Meteorologist has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect along with HURRICANE WATCH, tropical storm conditions expected, hurricane conditions possible. Greatest..
Preparing for Tropical Storm EtaSome South Florida residents are dealing with flooding as Tropical Storm Eta approaches.