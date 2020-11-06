|
|
|
President-Elect Joe Biden Holds Victory Celebration In Wilmington, Delaware
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published
CBS4's Laura Podesta reports from D.C.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Joe Biden is lighting up Twitter! On Saturday evening (November 7), the 78-year-old President-Elect...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
|
Here is the full transcript of US President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Age - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •Newsy •PinkNews •Belfast Telegraph
|
With Joe Biden on the cusp of a presidential victory Friday, his supporters gathered in his hometown...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
|
Biden Supporters Crowd Streets Of NYC In Celebration
The moment Joe Biden was announced as president-elect Saturday morning, supporters across New York took to the streets and stayed there into the night; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:37Published
|
Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now?
An election result may have finally been called for Joe Biden, but with morethan two months to go until the president-elect is officially sworn in, theelectoral process has only just begun. In a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
|