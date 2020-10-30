Global  
 

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers sputter in lackluster 38-3 loss to New Orleans Saints

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers sputter in lackluster 38-3 loss to New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers sputter in lackluster 38-3 loss to New Orleans Saints

While the Buccaneers were sputtering to begin the game, the Saints were clicking on all cylinders.


Tom Brady American football quarterback

NFL Week 9 winners, losers: Seattle Seahawks' defense might be team's undoing

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered the worst loss of his career, but the Seahawks defense may be the biggest disappointment.
USATODAY.com

Saints obliterate Buccaneers, hand Tom Brady worst loss of QB's career

 Tom Brady threw three interceptions in the Bucs' 38-3 loss to the Saints, which marked the most lopsided defeat of the QB's career.
USATODAY.com

Antonio Brown Moved In With Tom Brady after Signing with Tampa Bay Bucs

 Tom Brady has a new celebrity roommate -- and it's Antonio Brown. The Bucs QB invited AB to live with him at Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa after the WR signed a..
TMZ.com
Tom Brady eager to reunite with Antonio Brown [Video]

Tom Brady eager to reunite with Antonio Brown

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown's had his share of off-the-field problems, but Tampa Bay thinks signing the 32-year-old was the right decision.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:45Published

New Orleans Saints National Football League franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana

Saints' Malcolm Jenkins buys food for election workers counting votes in Philadelphia

 New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins bought food for nearly 300 Philadelphia poll workers on Friday.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida

NY Giants' Logan Ryan Says Team Trainers Saved Wife's Life After Bucs Game

 NY Giants star Logan Ryan says team trainers saved his wife's life after the Bucs game on Monday night -- identifying a major medical emergency before it was too..
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Reclaims NFL Touchdown Record [Video]

Tom Brady Reclaims NFL Touchdown Record

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied to beat the New York Giants Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Brandon Marshall breaks down his keys for Brees' Saints to upset Brady's Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall breaks down his keys for Brees' Saints to upset Brady's Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRST Brandon Marshall breaks down his keys for Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints to upset Tom Brady's Tampa...
FOX Sports - Published

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-38 New Orleans Saints: Tom Brady suffers heaviest defeat

Tom Brady suffers the worst loss of his NFL career as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 38-3 to the New...
BBC Sport - Published

Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance for revenge against the New Orleans Saints, but Clay Travis...
FOX Sports - Published


Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance for revenge against the New Orleans Saints, but Clay Travis thinks Tom Brady will come up short in Week 9 as well. Hear him explain why he thinks Drew Brees will..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:08Published
Emmanuel Acho buys Brady wishing Patriots the best: 'It's easy if you're 6-2 with Bucs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho buys Brady wishing Patriots the best: 'It's easy if you're 6-2 with Bucs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley decide if they're buying that Tom Brady is being genuine when he wishes his former team the New England Patriots the best. Acho argues that it's easy for Brady to wish..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:19Published
Doug Gottlieb: Saints' Jameis Winston could step up versus past team TB Bucs | THE HERD [Video]

Doug Gottlieb: Saints' Jameis Winston could step up versus past team TB Bucs | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL. Doug feels with Drew Brees possibly out due to injury this weekend, the New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston could step up against his..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:00Published