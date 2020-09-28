U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday - the latest member of President Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was diagnosed last week along with several other staffers.
Carson, Meadows, and a number of other Trump cabinet officials and top aides were at the White House for an Election night party on Tuesday.
Additionally, the lawyer charged with leading President Donald Trump's post-election legal challenges, David Bossie, also tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
This news is the latest in a string of reported outbreaks at the White House since early October when Trump tested positive and was hospitalized.
A number of Trump staffers, as well as Trump's wife and son, also tested positive during that time.
Situated in between the Himalayas at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh connects Ladakh with the rest of the country. The Airports Authority of India is now scaling up the passenger handling capacity of the airport. A modern terminal building and an apron will be added to the current airport infrastructure at a cost of Rs 480 crores. To be equipped with world-class facilities, the new terminal of Leh airport is expected to be ready by the end of 2022. Leh airport has been handling flight operations efficiently amid the fight against Covid-19. The airport ensures that no infected passenger hops on the flight or goes unchecked in the city. Thermal screening is being conducted for all passengers. Those who do not produce RT-PCR negative Test done within 48 hrs of boarding have to go through a rapid antigen test at the airport. Airport authorities are ensuring proper sanitization of public areas and luggage. They also follow strict compliance to social distancing norms at the airport. Passengers are appreciative of the efforts being made by the airport authorities to keep Coronavirus at bay.
[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, smaller is still not the way to go. Conway G. Gittens reports.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.