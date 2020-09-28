Global  
 

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:55s - Published
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House.

This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday - the latest member of President Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was diagnosed last week along with several other staffers.

Carson, Meadows, and a number of other Trump cabinet officials and top aides were at the White House for an Election night party on Tuesday.

Additionally, the lawyer charged with leading President Donald Trump's post-election legal challenges, David Bossie, also tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

This news is the latest in a string of reported outbreaks at the White House since early October when Trump tested positive and was hospitalized.

A number of Trump staffers, as well as Trump's wife and son, also tested positive during that time.




