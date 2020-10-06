Some people waiting on coronavirus vaccine to provide some kind of relief
The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our everyday lives.
Several people tell Action News Now, they’re ready to take a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.
While others want to wait a little more.
How will the release of a vaccine how will that impact us here at home?
Take sot* trt:06 teressa syta lives in los angeles i would probably not only because im a person who doesn't get a flu vaccine// i would personally prefer to wait ((butt to)) take sot* trt:10 joanne nau lives in shasta county i'd be willing to take it.
I have a compromised immune system.
As long as it's not a live virus, i've been told i can take it.
As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on... some people are waiting for some kind of relief.
Take sot* ((too quick, no cg 00 i'll layer with with b-roll)) trt:02 alan gonzalez lives in diamond bar i'd like to see it out there as soon as possible but others are little more cautious.
Take sot* trt:07 dillon uncino lives in redding i wouldn't go for the very first one that's released i would like to see how the side effects work out ((butt to)) take sot* trt:07 alan gonzalez lives in diamond bar just to make sure no one's experiencing any bad experiences with it ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews here in shasta county, we landed back in the purple tier.
That means tighter restrictions now for businesses.
One person believes that a coronavirus vaccine would help the state get back to normal take sot* trt:05 alan gonzalez lives in diamond bar i think it's going to give everybody confidence, have them feel safe and have them get back to their normal lives while a vaccine is not ready yet.
Some people agree, that in the meantime, the best thing to do?
Take sot* trt:07 dillon uncino lives in redding i reached out to shasta county public health about their vaccine distribution plans, the agency, there are no plans in place just yet.
I also reached out to tehama county public health, where i'm still waiting to hear back.
Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.
