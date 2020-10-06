Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

While others want to wait a little more.

Several people tell Action News Now, they’re ready to take a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Some people waiting on coronavirus vaccine to provide some kind of relief

How will the release of a vaccine how will that impact us here at home?

New at 5 -- action news now reporter ana torrea -- live in shasta county -- with how our community feels about this step forward.

Take sot* trt:06 teressa syta lives in los angeles i would probably not only because im a person who doesn't get a flu vaccine// i would personally prefer to wait ((butt to)) take sot* trt:10 joanne nau lives in shasta county i'd be willing to take it.

I have a compromised immune system.

As long as it's not a live virus, i've been told i can take it.

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on... some people are waiting for some kind of relief.

Take sot* ((too quick, no cg 00 i'll layer with with b-roll)) trt:02 alan gonzalez lives in diamond bar i'd like to see it out there as soon as possible but others are little more cautious.

Take sot* trt:07 dillon uncino lives in redding i wouldn't go for the very first one that's released i would like to see how the side effects work out ((butt to)) take sot* trt:07 alan gonzalez lives in diamond bar just to make sure no one's experiencing any bad experiences with it ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews here in shasta county, we landed back in the purple tier.

That means tighter restrictions now for businesses.

One person believes that a coronavirus vaccine would help the state get back to normal take sot* trt:05 alan gonzalez lives in diamond bar i think it's going to give everybody confidence, have them feel safe and have them get back to their normal lives while a vaccine is not ready yet.

Some people agree, that in the meantime, the best thing to do?

Take sot* trt:07 dillon uncino lives in redding i reached out to shasta county public health about their vaccine distribution plans, the agency, there are no plans in place just yet.

I also reached out to tehama county public health, where i'm still waiting to hear back.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

