Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election.

The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U).

Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority.

Exit polls predicted that the Mahagathbandhan would outshine the NDA with some even projecting a clear majority for the Opposition.

Supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM face of the Opposition alliance, gathered outside his residence, ready to celebrate if the exit polls are proven true.

