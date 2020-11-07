Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

After three phases of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, counting of votes will be held on November 10. The counting is likely to commence at 8 am. In order to maintain law and order, a 3-tier security will be deployed, including paramilitary forces. Bihar voted in three phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said, "Bihar is considered the most self-respecting state in country. People of Bihar can tolerate everything but they have never tolerated any deceit. In their last tenure, Nitish ji (Nitish Kumar) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made several attempts (of horse-trading)." "They may try as much as they want but won't be able to poach any Congress or Mahagathbandhan MLA. All our elected representatives know their responsibilities and want to give something good to people of Bihar. I don't think any MLA of Mahagathbandhan will get lured," he added.
On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the BJP-JD(U) being on the backfoot. However, given that exit polls often go wrong, all eyes are on the final results to be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25Published
A poster was put up in Bihar's Patna on occasion of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday on November 09 referring to him as 'the first youngest future Chief Minister of Bihar'...
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14Published