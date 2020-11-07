Global  
 

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election.

The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U).

Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority.

Exit polls predicted that the Mahagathbandhan would outshine the NDA with some even projecting a clear majority for the Opposition.

Supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM face of the Opposition alliance, gathered outside his residence, ready to celebrate if the exit polls are proven true.

'Tejashwi Bhava': Siblings Tej Pratap, Rohini Acharya wish Tejashwi as Mahagathbandhan leads in early trends

 Wishes and greetings on social media have started pouring in for Tejashwi Yadav. Apart from social media, a large number of supporters have also gathered outside..
Bihar Election Results 2020: State gears up for D-day; counting of votes to begin at 8 am

 Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the..
Bihar will give you birthday gift: Lalu Yadav to Tejashwi

 Counting of votes in the Bihar polls will take place on November 10. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has..
Bihar polls: NDA leads on 32 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 21

 As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 9:40 am on Tuesday NDA is leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9 and Vikassheel Insaan Party on 3 seats.
Bihar polls: Counting of votes begins for 243 Assembly constituencies [Video]

Bihar polls: Counting of votes begins for 243 Assembly constituencies

After three phases of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, counting of votes will be held on November 10. The counting is likely to commence at 8 am. In order to maintain law and order, a 3-tier security will be deployed, including paramilitary forces. Bihar voted in three phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November.

Bihar Assembly election 2020: A day before results, BJP leader's husband shot dead in Ara

 A day before the counting began, criminals shot dead the husband of BJP Mahila Morcha city president in Bihar's Ara situated in Bhojpur district.
Bihar polls: BJP won't be able to poach any Mahagathbandhan MLA, says Congress observer [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP won't be able to poach any Mahagathbandhan MLA, says Congress observer

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said, "Bihar is considered the most self-respecting state in country. People of Bihar can tolerate everything but they have never tolerated any deceit. In their last tenure, Nitish ji (Nitish Kumar) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made several attempts (of horse-trading)." "They may try as much as they want but won't be able to poach any Congress or Mahagathbandhan MLA. All our elected representatives know their responsibilities and want to give something good to people of Bihar. I don't think any MLA of Mahagathbandhan will get lured," he added.

Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say [Video]

Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say

On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the BJP-JD(U) being on the backfoot. However, given that exit polls often go wrong, all eyes are on the final results to be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Watch the full video for more.

MP By-Election Result 2020: Counting underway at this assembly without BJP or Congress candidates

 BJP candidate Narayan Singh Panwar and Congress candidate Ramchandra Dangi both corona are infected in Biaora assembly by-election. After the candidates' corona..
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020 live updates: NDA leading on 12 seats, RJD on 14

 Counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday with all real-time trends and results of elections being made on Election Commission of India's website.
Bihar election 2020: India Today-Axis My India predicts absolute majority forTejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan

 Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan will secure 44 per cent vote share in Bihar said the survey. The NDA is likely to get 39 per cent vote share.
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief [Video]

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party chief Farooq Abdullah claimed that the Indian National Congress is part of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'. Abdullah's comments came after..

Poster calling Tejashwi 'youngest future Bihar CM' put up in Patna [Video]

Poster calling Tejashwi 'youngest future Bihar CM' put up in Patna

A poster was put up in Bihar's Patna on occasion of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday on November 09 referring to him as 'the first youngest future Chief Minister of Bihar'...

Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday [Video]

Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also..

