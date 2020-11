Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'



David Yates and Warner Bros. have started talks with Mads Mikkelsen to have him replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3.' Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago

ANOTHER ROUND Movie



New movie trailer of Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen - Plot synopsis: Four friends, all teachers at various stages of middle age, are stuck in a rut. Unable to share their passions either at.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:17 Published 12 hours ago