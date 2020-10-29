Chris Broussard: Clippers struggle with chemistry, no need to add Russell Westbrook | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard: Clippers struggle with chemistry, no need to add Russell Westbrook | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the latest reports in the NBA, including the Los Angeles Clippers potentially dealing for Russell Westbrook & the Phoenix Suns possibly acquiring Chris Paul.
Broussard feels the Clippers struggle with chemistry so there’s no need to add Westbrook to that mix.