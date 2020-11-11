Global  
 

President Elect Biden lays wreath on Veterans Day

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden lays wreath honoring Veterans Day in Philly

Joe Biden marked Veterans Day Wednesday with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia,...
Live Updates: Trump marks Veterans Day in first appearance since Biden win

The president and first lady will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington...
On Veterans Day, how President-elect Biden's plan for the Pentagon differs from Trump

In President-elect Joe Biden's administration, expect greater outreach to allies and changes on...
Related videos from verified sources

Biden commemorates Veterans Day in Philadelphia [Video]

Biden commemorates Veterans Day in Philadelphia

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden presented a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing, in Philadelphia, to mark Veterans Day.

Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day [Video]

Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day.

President Trump Refuses To Concede Election, Attends Veterans Day Event [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Concede Election, Attends Veterans Day Event

President Donald Trump attended his first official event Wednesday since Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

