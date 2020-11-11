President Elect Biden lays wreath on Veterans Day
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day.
Biden commemorates Veterans Day in PhiladelphiaU.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden presented a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing, in Philadelphia, to mark Veterans Day.
Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans DayU.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day.
President Trump Refuses To Concede Election, Attends Veterans Day EventPresident Donald Trump attended his first official event Wednesday since Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.