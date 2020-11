CDC warns against large Thanksgiving gatherings

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:45s - Published 2 days ago

THANKSGIVING AND THIS WEEKMEDICAL EXPERTS ARE WARNINGAGAINST PLANS FOR A LARGEFAMILY GATHERING DUE TO COVID.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY LOOKED INTO THERECOMMENDATIONS TO PREVENT AHOLIDAY SPIKE IN CASES.<< LARRY THE TURKEY GUYÃTHEWEST PALM BEACH MAN KNOWN FORBRINGING THANKSGIVING DINNERSTO HUNDREDS EVERY YEAR - KNOWSTHIS THANKSGIVING WILL BEDIFFERENT FOR HIMÃ140156“IGOD DAUGHTER AND WEHAVE A LITTLE EVENT THERE,ITBUT WE WANT TO BE SAFE” BEINGSAFE COULD BE A CHALLENGE ASFAMILY AND FRIENDS TURN TOTRAVELING AND GATHERING FORTHANSKGIVING - THE CDC ISDISCOURAGING BIG GATHERINGS &RECOMMENDING PEOPLE STAY HOMEÃCONNECT WITH FAMILY ANDFRIENDS VIRTUALLY SUCH AS ZOOMÃAND IF THERE IS A LARGEDINNER MOVE IT OUTSIDEÃ425“I WOULD EXPECT A SPIKE INCASE” INFECTIOUS DISEASESPECIALIST DR LARRY BUSH TOLDUSÃCROWDING INTO A HOME WITHNO MASKS AND NO HANDWASHING ISTROUBLEÃAND IGNORING THEWARNINGS COULD TURNTHANKSGIVING INTO A SPREADEREVENT.

429“I WOULD EXPECTTHAT TO HAPPEN FOR THESEREASONS BECAUSE SOCIALDISTANCING IS IMPOSSIBLE INTHAT SETTING THERE WILL BE ASPIKE THE QUESTION IS WILLTHAT SPIKE TRANSLATE TO ASPIKE IN HOSPITAL ADMISSIONSAND DEATHS AND IT REALLYDEPENDS WHO GETS INFECTED”140527“I RECOMMEND PEOPLEJUST TAKE TIME AND FACETIMEAND PEOPLE WILL UNDERSTANDFAMILY MEMBERS WILL RESPECT ITJUST BY FACETIMING GIVING ACALL” SIMPLE ADVICE FROMLARRY THE TURKEY GUYÃIN WPBMS, WPTV NC 5 .