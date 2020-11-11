Who Is Jill Biden?

The woman who will become the first lady when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan.

20, .

Will also be the first teacher to occupy the White House.

Jill Biden holds four degrees: a BA, two master's degrees and a doctorate of education.

She teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College.

She intends to continue her teaching even once she's moved into the White House, as she did when she was second lady.

I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession, Jill Biden, via 'USA Today'.

Biden will be the first FLOTUS to work a paying job, outside of her duties at the White House.

She has stated that she believes the first lady "should respond to the interests and concerns of today's American women, ...".

"... who are mothers, spouses and wage earners and struggling to balance all three.".

I think they will identify with a first lady who also is trying to balance all three roles, Jill Biden, via 'USA Today'.

Historians say that Biden "will really be bringing the role of first lady into the 21st century.".

Biden says that she intends to define her time as FLOTUS by focusing on education and military families.

I’d travel all over this country trying to get free community college, Jill Biden, via 'USA Today'.

Analysts also say that based on her track record, it's likely Biden "will be an activist FLOTUS."