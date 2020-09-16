Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain



Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:23 Published on January 1, 1970