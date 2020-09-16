Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday.

The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings British political strategist for Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain

Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23Published
Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting [Video]

Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting

The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system [Video]

Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the Prime Minister's chiefadviser Dominic Cummings as she criticised the government's testing system.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:19Published

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ’s. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published
Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal [Video]

Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal

Boris Johnson recieves the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 as the remembrance poppy goes on sale to the public tomorrow. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Boris Johnson hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi [Video]

Boris Johnson hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to 10 Downing Street. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers [Video]

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle [Video]

No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle

Boris Johnson’s communications director Lee Cain has dramatically resignedamid signs of a bitter Downing Street power struggle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre [Video]

PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Senior UK PM adviser to leave Downing Street

 No 10's director of communications Lee Cain is resigning amid reports of internal tensions.
BBC News
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Lee Cain British communications worker


Related videos from verified sources

UK PM leaves Downing Street ahead of PMQs amid warning local lockdowns 'not working' [Video]

UK PM leaves Downing Street ahead of PMQs amid warning local lockdowns 'not working'

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson leaves his official residence 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons today (October 7), amid warning local lockdowns are

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing [Video]

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published