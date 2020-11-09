Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form government. He also clarified that he does not claim Chief Minister's chair and the decision will be taken by the NDA. 'I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA,' he said.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections. He said, "Public is indeed the master, but see the condition they've placed you in. You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats. If you analyse mandate, it's decisively against you. If you still get the post, only god knows how long will this illusion last?" In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election. CM Nitish's party Janata Dal United secured 43 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on November 12 visited Rajghat after the successful bypolls conducted in Bihar. Replying on allegations of 'slow counting' during Bihar bypolls, he said that to ensure social distancing additional 33,000 polling booths were allotted for the state elections.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 11, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Bihar election results. Manjhi said, "There is a saying 'don't cut the branch on which you sit'. Same way, Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. Result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell. 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'."
Amid the festive season, people were seen in large numbers at a market in Delhi on November 12. COVID guidelines were flouted as people did not maintain social distancing. Country is celebrating Dhanteras today, which marks the beginning of five-day long Diwali festivities in India. One of the rituals on this day is making new purchases, therefore people thronged to the markets. One of the customers said, "Precautions are being undertaken but as it is Diwali, Dhanteras so we have to do the purchase."
Bengaluru-based confectioner has come up with unique cracker-shaped chocolates ahead of Diwali. Idea struck Priya Jain after several states banned use and sale of firecrackers. From 'anaar' to 'rockets', chocolates are available in different shapes and sizes to satiate sweet tooth. She is overwhelmed with response for her quirky chocolates as festival of lights nears.
Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday. Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes. Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours. Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published
Briefing about the situation of pollution in Delhi on November 12, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi govt has decided to ban Chhath Puja rituals on ghats due to extant COVID-19 situation. "Delhi govt has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to contain the spread of COVID-19," said Health Minister Jain.
The BJP has made it clear that there is no question of replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar, after it has emerged as the big brother in the alliance with the JDU. The BJP won 74 of Bihar's..