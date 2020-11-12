Ohio Gov. DeWine gives Nov. 12 COVID-19 update

Gov. DeWine calls for 'slowdown,' not shutdownGov. DeWine is calling for a slowdown, not a shutdown after coronavirus cases continue to rise across Ohio.
Local gym owners say another Ohio shutdown could produce more legal battlesNortheast Ohio gym and fitness center owners are bracing themselves for another potential COVID-19 statewide shutdown sometime next week
University of Akron switches to remote learning after Gov. Mike DeWine's health recommendationsThe University of Akron is moving to remote learning after Gov. Mike DeWine's statewide address on Wednesday.