Unemployment claims last week

Unemployment claims last week

Unemployment claims last week

Another 709,000 Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

- - another 709-thousand americans- filed first-time claims - for unemployment benefits last- week on a - seasonally adjusted basis, .- the labor department reported - those official numbers- thursday.

- there were also nearly 300- - thousand new pandemic - unemployment assistance filings- that program gives benefits to- - - - those who aren't eligible for - normal state aid -- such as - people who are self-employed.

- if you include that number, - first-time claims stood at one- million last week -- not- adjusted for seasonal - fluctuations.

- it comes as the nation's job- market recovery slows down.

- many people have gone back to - work but millions still - aren't employed.- continued jobless claims, which- count people who have - filed for benefits for at least- two weeks in a row, was - six-point-eight million last- week.

