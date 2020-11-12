The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Both the singer and the NFL made the announcement on Thursday.

We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position.

, The Weeknd, via ESPN.

I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year, The Weeknd, via ESPN.

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will be co-executive producers of the show.

In less than a decade, The Weeknd has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by 'Time' Magazine, NFL, via press release.

Super Bowl LV will take place Sunday, Feb.

7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida