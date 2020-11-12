The Weeknd Set To Perform At Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show
Although the teams haven't yet been determined for Super Bowl LV, the Pepsi Halftime performer has and it's Grammy-winner The Weeknd.
The Weeknd tweets about playing The Superbowl Halftime ShowThe Weeknd will hit the stage during The Superbowl Halftime Show. He said he was humbled and honored by the opportunity. The Super Bowl is Feb 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida.
