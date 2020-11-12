The Weeknd tweets about playing The Superbowl Halftime Show
The Weeknd tweets about playing The Superbowl Halftime Show
The Weeknd will hit the stage during The Superbowl Halftime Show.
He said he was humbled and honored by the opportunity.
The Super Bowl is Feb 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida.
BIGGEST ACTS PLAYING THE SUPERBOWL AND ONE CAN ONLY DREAM OFBEING IN THAT POSITION.HE WENT ON TO SAY HE WASHUMBLED AND HONORED."THE SUPER BOWL" IS FEBRUARY-7TH IN TAMPA, FLORIDA.MOUNTAIN DEW IS RELEASING ACOOK BOOK TO CELEBRATE ITS80-TH BIRTHDAY.