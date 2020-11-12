The Weeknd tweets about playing The Superbowl Halftime Show

Global  
 

The Weeknd will hit the stage during The Superbowl Halftime Show.

He said he was humbled and honored by the opportunity.

The Super Bowl is Feb 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

