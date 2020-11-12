The Weeknd To Headline The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Global  
 

The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi.

"I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," The Weeknd said in a statement.

According to CNN, The Weeknd will take the stage on Feb.

7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

No word yet on if fans will be allowed in the stadium amid the growing pandemic.

The game will air on CBS.


