Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:51s - Published
5 minutes ago
Pompeo begins trip to Europe, Middle East
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Washington D.C.
For his trip to Europe and the Middle East.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
President Obama, part one The president sits down with Steve Kroft to discuss the current strategy in the Middle East to combat ISIS.
CBS News
3 days ago
US posts record 200k Covid-19 cases in a day The United States on Tuesday registered a record 200,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day, highlighting the desperate need for a vaccine after results from one..
WorldNews
3 days ago
Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests President Donald Trump's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'U.S.A.' by far-right groups and other backers as they rallied in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for Trump's unsubstantiated claim of widespread voting fraud in the Nov. 3 election. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published now
Related videos from verified sources