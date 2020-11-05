LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Clip - It's a wrap!
Plot synopsis: Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on an adventure to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.
At a mysterious temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure.
Will she make it back in time for Life Day?
Director: Ken Cunningham Writer: David Shayne Stars: Matt Lanter, Kelly Marie Tran, Dee Bradley Baker