LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Clip - It's a wrap!

Plot synopsis: Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on an adventure to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

At a mysterious temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure.

Will she make it back in time for Life Day?

Director: Ken Cunningham Writer: David Shayne Stars: Matt Lanter, Kelly Marie Tran, Dee Bradley Baker


