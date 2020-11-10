|
|
|
Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests
Manuel Merino has resigned after deadly protests and a mass resignation from his cabinet.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Peru’s interim president has announced his resignation as the country plunged into its worst...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Peru's interim president announced his resignation Sunday as the nation plunged into its worst...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Read more
Washington Post - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Protests against Peru's new president continue
Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, continued in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Thursday, November 12 night. Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:16Published
|
|
Peruvians protest against new president Manuel Merino
Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, broke out in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Wednesday night (November 11). Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
|