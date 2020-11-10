Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests

Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests

Manuel Merino has resigned after deadly protests and a mass resignation from his cabinet.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peru Peru Country in South America

Peru's President Merino resigns after deadly crackdown on protesters

 Manuel Merino, who had been in the post less than a week, steps down amid anger over police brutality.
BBC News
‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets [Video]

‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets

Mass protests have erupted across Peru this week after the country’s Congress removed President Martin Vizcarra.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published

Three dead in Peru protests as thousands march in Lima

 Violent protests continued in Peru on Saturday claiming at least three fatalities as thousands took to the streets in opposition to new President Manuel Merino..
WorldNews

Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadly

 Two people have died in clashes in Peru's capital Lima between police and protesters angry at the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra. Several people were..
WorldNews

Manuel Merino Manuel Merino Interim president of Peru

Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil [Video]

Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil

Mass protests across Peru after Martin Vizcarra removed as president and Manuel Merino sworn in as interim president.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Peru swears in new leader as political turmoil hits nation

 Manuel Merino has been sworn in as the new president of Peru. The businessman and former head of Congress is unknown to most and was recently accused of trying..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Peruvian interim president resigns amid massive protests

Peru’s interim president has announced his resignation as the country plunged into its worst...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Peru's interim leader announces resignation after upheaval

Peru's interim president announced his resignation Sunday as the nation plunged into its worst...
IndiaTimes - Published

Protests turn to celebrations as Peru’s interim president offers resignation

Read more
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Protests against Peru's new president continue [Video]

Protests against Peru's new president continue

Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, continued in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Thursday, November 12 night. Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:16Published
Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal [Video]

Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal

The interim leader calls for calm, as police and protesters clash in the streets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Peruvians protest against new president Manuel Merino [Video]

Peruvians protest against new president Manuel Merino

Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, broke out in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Wednesday night (November 11). Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published