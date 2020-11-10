Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests

Manuel Merino has resigned after deadly protests and a mass resignation from his cabinet.

Manuel Merino has been sworn in as the new president of Peru. The businessman and former head of Congress is unknown to most and was recently accused of trying..

Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil Mass protests across Peru after Martin Vizcarra removed as president and Manuel Merino sworn in as interim president.

Two people have died in clashes in Peru's capital Lima between police and protesters angry at the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra. Several people were..

Violent protests continued in Peru on Saturday claiming at least three fatalities as thousands took to the streets in opposition to new President Manuel Merino..

‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets Mass protests have erupted across Peru this week after the country’s Congress removed President Martin Vizcarra.

Manuel Merino, who had been in the post less than a week, steps down amid anger over police brutality.

