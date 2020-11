WEB EXTRA: Moderna Statement On COVID Vaccine Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Moderna Statement On COVID Vaccine Drug company Moderna released a statement Monday (11/16) saying its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective. CEO Stéphane Bancel said the results from a late-stage study are "the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease." The update comes a week after Pfizer shared similar positive news about its vaccine. 0

