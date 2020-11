Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago

Supervisor of Elections in Georgia asked to step down

WILL HAVE HAPPENING NOW..GEORGIA’S SECRETARY OF STATE,BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, IS CALLINGFOR THE DIRECTOR OF ELECTIONS TOSTEP DOWN.

THIS AFTER A HANDRECOUNT JUST IN... SHOWS OVER26-HUNDRED VOTES WERE NOTCOUNTED PROPERLY IN FLOYD COUNTYALONE ON ELECTION NIGHT.RAFFENSPERGER IS ALSO MAKINGHEADLINES AT THIS HOUR ACCUSINGSENATOR, LINDSEY GRAHAM OFTRYING TO PRESSURE HIM TO *TOSSLEGAL BALLOTS.THE SECRETARY OF STATE SAYSGRAHAM ASKED WHETHE