Hopes for Covid test to allow care home visits before Xmas

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Hopes for Covid test to allow care home visits before Xmas

Matt Hancock hopes Covid-19 testing can be offered to enable people to visit their loved ones in care homes across the country before Christmas.

The Health Secretary said there is a "terrible dilemma" between wanting to keep people safe in care homes yet also wanting to allow visiting.

He told the Commons: "Testing can help to resolve that.

The pilots are ongoing now in some parts of the country and I very much hope we can get to the position where we can offer testing to enable visiting across the country before Christmas." Report by Thomasl.

