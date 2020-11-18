Think You're Too Poor To Save? Take This Comfortably Retired Grandma's Solid Advice

Business Insider contributor Olivia Christensen married young and had her first baby soon after.

Since then, she always felt it was hard to save money.

But recently, she turned to her grandmother for advice on saving significant amounts of money that could be invested for the future.

Her grandmother's advice was simple, but not easy to put into practice: Budget.

Establish financial goals.

Never stop economizing.

First, get real about your budget.

Write down everything you expect to spend on, from eyeshadow to printer ink.

Then, plan accordingly.

Second, have real financial goals.

'Pay off credit cards' isn't a goal.

"Resurface the driveway" is.

Finally, keep up with prices and never, ever stop clipping coupons!