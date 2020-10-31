Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Global  
 

Former prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary on Nov 19.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi today.

The late Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman prime minister of India.


