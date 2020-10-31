Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 36th death anniversary is observed on October 31. On the occasion, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."
BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44Published
On RJD's Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that he must think before making such remarks. Tariq Anwar said "Shivanand Tiwari is senior and must think..
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha called party leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark on Rahul Gandhi over Bihar elections "personal." "It's his personal opinion and not party's stand. There is a..