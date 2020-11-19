26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 10-year jail term|Oneindia News

The mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, has been sentenced to 10 years in two terror cases by a court in Pakistan.

This is not the first time that Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced in a terror case by a Pakistani court.

In February, Hafiz Saeed and some of his aides were convicted and sentenced to 11 years in a terror-financing case.

Hafiz Saeed and his two aides - Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid - have been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years each, while his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki has been sentenced to six-month imprisonment.

