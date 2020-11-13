Will Arizona votes count?
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatens legal action to meet certification deadline.
Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot ReviewLawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day.
The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..
Trumps election suit heard in Arizona courtWere some voters disenfranchised? Did some who voted for President Trump not get their votes counted? That's the question the Trump campaign is trying to answer.
Hearing on Trump campaign lawsuitThe Trump campaign lawsuit claims poll workers didn't follow protocol for overvotes.