Will Arizona votes count?

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatens legal action to meet certification deadline.


Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review [Video]

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Trumps election suit heard in Arizona court [Video]

Trumps election suit heard in Arizona court

Were some voters disenfranchised? Did some who voted for President Trump not get their votes counted? That's the question the Trump campaign is trying to answer.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:21Published
Hearing on Trump campaign lawsuit [Video]

Hearing on Trump campaign lawsuit

The Trump campaign lawsuit claims poll workers didn't follow protocol for overvotes.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:24Published