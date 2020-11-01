As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks.

CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings.

The move comes in an effort to curb a growing spike in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ontario on Friday, taking the province's total case since the start of the pandemic beyond 100,000.

We cannot afford a province-wide lockdown, so we are taking preventative action today by moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown level restrictions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford