Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks.

CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings.

The move comes in an effort to curb a growing spike in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ontario on Friday, taking the province's total case since the start of the pandemic beyond 100,000.

We cannot afford a province-wide lockdown, so we are taking preventative action today by moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown level restrictions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ontario considering lockdowns for Toronto and Peel Region amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Ontario government is considering placing Toronto and Peel Region into a lockdown and moving more...
CTV News - Published

COVID infections will rise to pre-lockdown levels if tier system returns, SAGE warns

COVID infections will rise to pre-lockdown levels if tier system returns, SAGE warns Returning to a tiered system of coronavirus restrictions next month will cause infections to rise to...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections [Video]

Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections

Germany began a month-long partial lockdown on Monday as part of efforts to curb the momentum of the coronavirus that has infected half a million people across the country.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:24Published
Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2 [Video]

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published