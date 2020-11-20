Global  
 

Web Extra: Florida Man Rescues Puppy From Alligator

Richard Wilbanks, 74, of Estero ran into his backyard pond, wrestled the gator above surface, and pried its jaws open to free Gunner, his Cavalier King Charles spaniel.


