|
|
|
Web Extra: Florida Man Rescues Puppy From Alligator
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Richard Wilbanks, 74, of Estero ran into his backyard pond, wrestled the gator above surface, and pried its jaws open to free Gunner, his Cavalier King Charles spaniel.
|
|
|
|
|