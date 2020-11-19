You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team.

Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election from President Donald Trump.

The conspiracy, Powell claimed, involved hacking voting machines and former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Chavez, a communist, died in 2013.

That dubious claim was then promoted on social media by the Republican Party.

On Sunday, the campaign issued a statement asserting that Powell 'is practicing law on her own.'

Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own.

She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team.

She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.

Jenna Ellis, legal advisor, and Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump