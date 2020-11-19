You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team
Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team.
Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election from President Donald Trump.
The conspiracy, Powell claimed, involved hacking voting machines and former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.
Chavez, a communist, died in 2013.
That dubious claim was then promoted on social media by the Republican Party.
On Sunday, the campaign issued a statement asserting that Powell 'is practicing law on her own.'
Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own.
She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team.
She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.
Jenna Ellis, legal advisor, and Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump