Chico Marketplace expecting much smaller crowds this Black Friday

Another major event this week -- black friday... comes with a new set of risks and challenges during a pandemic.

Action news now reporter krisitian lopez is live in chico, kristian what can shoppers expect this year?

Here at the chico market place they are not expecting to see the large crowds they normally see but they are preparing to have a busy day.

Amir ibrahim/shopper: i'm going to assume that it's not going to be as big, but who knows.

It's that time of the year."

Lynette myers/marketing manager: the black friday we are used to seeing over the years is going to be different this year, stores are doing their own individual sales throughout the month.

They are already doing black friday sales, they are spreading out the sales and doorbusters throughout the holiday season.

Jacki sanquist/shopper: whatever we can do to support them, i think its sad how many businesses have shut down during the pandemic.

Lynette myers: here will be social distancing marks, we are not expecting the huge crowds, it's still going to be a busy day.

Amir ibrahim/shopper: at this point of the year and the pandemic it seems like people are more comfortable going out compared to the beginning of the year lynette: lot of stores are still doing curbside to you and i think this is going to be a successful holiday.

Under the purple tier stores can only operate at 25% capacity.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

The mall will be closed on thanksgiving.

It will open at 8 a.m.

And close at 9 p.m.

