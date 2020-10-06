Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93

Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93

[NFA] David Dinkins, who served as New York City's first and only African American mayor during the 1990s, died on Monday at the age of 93, police said.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

David Dinkins, New York City's first and only African-American mayor, has died at the age of 93.

His death on Monday appeared to be of natural causes, according to a detective with the city's police department.

Born in 1927 in Trenton, New Jersey, Dinkins, the son of a barber and domestic worker, attended Howard University and Brooklyn Law School.

He eventually landed in Harlem, where he rose in the ranks of local politics and in 1989 he broke the color barrier for the city's highest office by defeating the three-term incumbent Mayor Ed Koch, a Democrat, in the primary and Republican prosecutor Rudy Giuliani in the general election.

Dinkins ran on a platform promising to tackle the racial strife that had polarized the city, but during his term New York was plagued by a number of problems, including high crime, an economic recession and the AIDS epidemic.

But it was his handling the 1991 Crown Heights riot that would most define his time as mayor, and later become one of his chief regrets.

Giuliani, who would come back to defeat Dinkins in 1993, was among the first to pay tribute, saying on Twitter: "He gave a great deal of his life in service to our great City.

That service is respected and honored by all." New York's first African American Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that Dinkins "lead with compassion and an unparalleled commitment to our communities...New York will mourn Mayor Dinkins and continue to be moved by his towering legacy.”




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Dinkins David Dinkins American politician, lawyer, and author

Former NY Mayor Dinkins honored at stock exchange

 Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins was honored with a moment of silence Tuesday at The New York Stock Exchange. Dinkins died Monday. He was 93. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, has died at 93

 David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City's first Black mayor, has died.
 
USATODAY.com

David Dinkins, New York City's first African-American mayor, dies at 93

 Dinkins died Monday, the New York City Police Department confirmed. Initial indications were that he died of natural causes.
USATODAY.com

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry


Ed Koch Ed Koch Former mayor of New York City

Former New York Mayor David Dinkins Dead at 93

 David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died. Dinkins passed away Monday night at his home in New York City of apparent natural causes. He died..
TMZ.com

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

New data shows rise in COVID-19 cases in children

 The American Academy of Pediatrics says it has seen a 28% increase in COVID-19 cases among children in the last two weeks. Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician and..
CBS News

Harlem Harlem Neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City


Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Computer repairman who gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes up shop as laptop saga gets stranger

 Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.
USATODAY.com
Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad [Video]

Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad

President Donald Trump is upset with how his legal team has handled his insistence that the 2020 presidential election be overturned. Business Insider reports a source says Trump is worried that the team is made up of 'fools' who are 'making him look bad.' Trump has also reportedly complained about Rudy Giuliani's appearance--literally--at a bizarre news conference last week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Trump campaign parts ways with lawyer after vote-switching claim

 US President Donald Trump’s election campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who claimed at a news conference last week that..
WorldNews

Letitia James Letitia James Attorney General of the state of New York


Howard University Howard University Historically black university in Washington, D.C., US

Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate [Video]

Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate

[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published
Howard alum eager to see Harris in first debate [Video]

Howard alum eager to see Harris in first debate

[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins dead at 93

David Dinkins, who served as New York City's first and only Black mayor during the 1990s, has died at...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •VOA NewsNYTimes.com



Related videos from verified sources

David Dinkins, NYC's first black mayor, dead at 93 [Video]

David Dinkins, NYC's first black mayor, dead at 93

David Dinkins, who was elected New York City's first black mayor in 1989 and famously referred to the nation's largest metropolis as a "gorgeous mosaic," died Monday night at his home, sources told The..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:59Published
Mayor De Blasio Remembers Mentor David Dinkins [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Remembers Mentor David Dinkins

Mayor de Blasio remembers former mayor and mentor David M. Dinkins, who died Monday at 93.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 46:34Published
David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies [Video]

David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published