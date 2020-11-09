Leigh-Anne Pinnock set to make acting debut

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has landed her first major acting role in the festive rom-com, 'Boxing Day'.


Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to Make Her Big Screen Debut in 'Boxing Day'!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is hitting the big screen! The 29-year-old Little Mix star has her first film role...
Just Jared - Published


