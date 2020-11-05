Little Mix's empowering songs Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:20s - Published 1 day ago Little Mix's empowering songs Little Mix find it "empowering" to sing about their personal lives and think it's "great" that they can be "in control". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources In Conversation: Little Mix How the pop icons are surviving and thriving in 2020... This has perhaps been the strangest year...

Clash - Published 1 week ago



Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Adds Social Distancing Skirt To Her MTV EMAs Look! Little Mix stun on the red carpet a trio of hot looks for the 2020 MTV EMAs, which aired on Sunday...

Just Jared - Published 4 days ago



Little Mix - Confetti A nigh-on perfect pop statement... With the success of their recent singles, including ‘Break Up...

Clash - Published 1 week ago



