Little Mix's empowering songs
Little Mix find it "empowering" to sing about their personal lives and think it's "great" that they can be "in control".
Little Mix's empowering sexual songsLittle Mix find it "empowering" to sing about their personal lives and think it's "great" that they can be "in control".
Anne-Marie Talks Little Mix, Ed Sheeran Advice & New DocumentaryAnne-Marie chats to Melissa Nathoo about the therapeutic process of making her new YouTube documentary, why she got Little Mix involved and Ed Sheeran's advice on being a solo artist. Report by..
Little Mix 'miss' Jesy Nelson as they win 2 prizes at MTV EMAsLittle Mix "missed" their bandmate Jesy Nelson as they hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night (08.11.20) and won two prizes, Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act.