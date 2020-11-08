Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why is Jesy Nelson taking an 'extended' break from Little Mix?

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Why is Jesy Nelson taking an 'extended' break from Little Mix?

Why is Jesy Nelson taking an 'extended' break from Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson is taking an "extended" break from Little Mix due to "private medical reasons".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jesy Nelson Announces Extended Time Off From Little Mix

Jesy Nelson is taking a break from Little Mix activities. The 29-year-old girl group member made a...
Just Jared - Published

Jesy Nelson Misses 'Little Mix: The Search' Final & MTV EMAs Due to Illness

Little Mix's 'The Search' final and their scheduled appearance at the MTV EMAs will go on without...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Little Mix got tipsy during studio sessions [Video]

Little Mix got tipsy during studio sessions

Jade Thirlwall says Little Mix got tipsy as they recorded their new album 'Confetti'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:34Published
Little Mix's empowering songs [Video]

Little Mix's empowering songs

Little Mix find it "empowering" to sing about their personal lives and think it's "great" that they can be "in control".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Little Mix's empowering sexual songs [Video]

Little Mix's empowering sexual songs

Little Mix find it "empowering" to sing about their personal lives and think it's "great" that they can be "in control".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published