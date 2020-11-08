Why is Jesy Nelson taking an 'extended' break from Little Mix?
Jesy Nelson is taking an "extended" break from Little Mix due to "private medical reasons".
Little Mix got tipsy during studio sessionsJade Thirlwall says Little Mix got tipsy as they recorded their new album 'Confetti'.
Little Mix's empowering songsLittle Mix find it "empowering" to sing about their personal lives and think it's "great" that they can be "in control".
Little Mix's empowering sexual songsLittle Mix find it "empowering" to sing about their personal lives and think it's "great" that they can be "in control".