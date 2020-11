Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says



Diego Maradona's former teammate has described the Argentina as "the very best in the history of football". Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he'd remember his friend for his "extraordinary love".

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46