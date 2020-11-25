Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US presidential transition: Trump commits to leave if Biden wins Electoral college

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 00:23s - Published
US presidential transition: Trump commits to leave if Biden wins Electoral college

US presidential transition: Trump commits to leave if Biden wins Electoral college

US presidential transition: Trump commits to leave if Biden wins Electoral college

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says he'll "certainly" leave if election results formalized

 The president said it would be a "mistake" for the Electoral College to uphold what he claims, without proof, was an election marred by "massive fraud."
CBS News

Trump says he'll go if he loses Electoral College

 President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as he insisted such..
USATODAY.com
Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win [Video]

Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win

US President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if theElectoral College formalises President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as heinsisted such a decision would be a “mistake.” “Certainly I will. But you knowthat," Trump said Thursday during a testy exchange with a reporter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins [Video]

Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins

Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden urges 'sacrifice' in Thanksgiving address [Video]

Biden urges 'sacrifice' in Thanksgiving address

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife released a video acknowledging the scaled-back Thanksgiving celebrations transformed by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday (November 26).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he'll leave office if Electoral College formalises Biden victory

Trump has said he would allow a peaceful transition of power in January if the Electoral College...
euronews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News

After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published
Donald Trump says he will leave White House [Video]

Donald Trump says he will leave White House

Donald Trump says he will leave White House if the electoral college convenes to elect Joe Biden president.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:33Published
Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced [Video]

Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced

President-elect Joe Biden announced several Cabinet picks and has been given the go-ahead to receive classified intelligence reports, as the formal transition is underway. Meanwhile President Donald..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published