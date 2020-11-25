US presidential transition: Trump commits to leave if Biden wins Electoral college

US President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if theElectoral College formalises President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as heinsisted such a decision would be a “mistake.” “Certainly I will. But you knowthat," Trump said Thursday during a testy exchange with a reporter.
After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed..