Fyffe moves on to state title game

The Red Devils are back in familiar territory, the championship game.

Let me just set the stage for this one..

Two defending state champs, two winnest football programs in the state the last decade, a trip to the 3a title on the line... it's piedmont versus fyffe..

It was going to be a dog fight till the end out in red devil country.... fyffe crowd roaring as big red gets ready to take on the bulldogs.... piedmont, who has run 3a, by far fyffe's biggest competition to date.... bulldog fans traveled well!

First quarter..

-fyffe's ty bell and brody dalton take down piedmont qb, jack hayes -piedmont's cody holloway sacks ike rowell... no score in the first -second quater, ike rowell breaks free getting the first down -same drive, rowell on the keeper, touchdown fyffe 7-0 -scoreboard shot -piedmont past midfield,jack hayes finds coleman reid who takes the ball down to the three yard line.

-hayes walks it in... but piedmont misses the extra point 7-6 -less than a minute in the half, piedmont ball... hayes rolls out..

Loses the ball, malachi mize recovers for fyffe -fyffe wins 14-6, the red devils have won 44 straight, they'll take on the winner of montgomery catholic and montgomery academy thursday in the championship game.